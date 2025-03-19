Bite is proud to have been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations to set new standards and achieve remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 609 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

“We’re honored to be included and I’m personally so proud of the Bite team for continually adding hospitality to our digital ordering experience,” said Brandon Barton, CEO of Bite. “The industry is in the early innings of what a great hospitality experience for guests feels like on a kiosk and Bite’s leading innovations are making guests feel that hospitality warmth through a digital in-store channel.”

Bite continues to push the boundaries of innovation in restaurant kiosk technology, with a strong focus on elevating the customer experience and increasing restaurant revenue. The recent launch of a new user experience showcases a reimagined approach to kiosk interactions, offering enhanced menu designs that integrate secret menus and premium item nudges. This not only makes the ordering process more engaging but also helps brands reinforce their identity at the point of sale. By making kiosks feel less transactional and more like an extension of a restaurant’s brand, Bite is setting a new standard for self-service ordering.

Bite is ushering in Kiosk Hospitality 2.0, redefining self-service interactions to create a more engaging and rewarding experience. Just as employees know when to surprise a customer with something extra to enhance their visit and encourage repeat business, Bite kiosks can now do the same.

With Bite’s latest innovation, brands can offer a complimentary item to every customer who orders through the kiosk, helping to drive adoption and promote new menu items. Additionally, the system can randomize surprise offers, delivering an unexpected delight that elevates the guest experience and reinforces brand loyalty. This next-level approach to hospitality ensures that kiosks become more than just ordering tools—they become a seamless extension of the brand’s customer service strategy.

Beyond user experience, Bite has also been at the forefront of AI-driven personalization with its patented Bite Lift AI technology. This system intelligently suggests cart add-ons based on customer behavior, factoring in order history, regional preferences, time of day, and seasonal trends. These predictive recommendations have been proven to drive revenue while

streamlining the ordering process. As Barton puts it, “We are in the early innings of the kiosk user experience,” and Bite is leading the charge to make kiosks smarter and more intuitive.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year, we recognize companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward.”

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 25.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on June 5. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.