Black Box Intelligence Acquires AreTheyHappy Platform

Black Box Intelligence, a leading performance benchmarking provider for the restaurant industry, announced that it had acquired AreTheyHappy, an award-winning customer experience and brand reputation management platform for restaurant and hospitality organizations.

AreTheyHappy has experienced success and adoption in Europe with leading high-growth brands such as Bastard Burgers, O'Leary's, Honest Burgers, Rocket Restaurants, and the Coffee Company. Their solution features innovative, restaurant-specific A.I. to deliver accurate insights into a brand's food, service, ambiance, and other factors that drive customer satisfaction, loyalty, and brand equity.

"AreTheyHappy allows a brand to identify and focus on positive or negative sentiment details mined and analyzed from reviews and social interaction," says David Cantu, CEO of BlackBox Intelligence. "The same tool enables you to rapidly respond to changes in sentiment and reputation, to make small corrections before they become large problems. Together we can give restaurant brands the power of knowing the better factor at the right time to drive impact in the business. It's exciting to deliver this capability to the USA."

AreTheyHappy features a Reputation Hub to allow brands to centralize all customer feedback, i.e., review and social media channels, email, surveys, web forms, and more, into a single intuitive inbox that allows for quick replies to events in the social stream. AreTheyHappy also features Online review management for boosting Brand Perception and visibility online, with A.I. for analysis and conditional response templates for operation at scale. Automated Task and Reporting tools contain insights with focal points for each location to stay on top of follow-up from Insights gained.

"Black Box Intelligence is the premier provider of human capital and financial intelligence for the restaurant industry. Together, we give operators an unparalleled overview and trend analysis of customer experience vs. topline, people, and operational performance," adds Hannah Albarece, co-founder of AreTheyHappy. "It's our mission to help restaurant brands be remarkable online and offline - ultimately closing the gap between customer experience, marketing, and frontline staff. We achieve this by giving teams all the tools to answer the central question, 'Are my customers happy?'"