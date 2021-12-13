Black Rifle Coffee Company Opens Store in Oklahoma City

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), a veteran-founded and operated coffee company and a leader in supporting the service community, has announced the opening of its newest franchise coffee shop and its second Oklahoma location at 14215 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Outpost will offer a wide selection of premium coffees, specialty beverages, and tasty treats. Open Sunday-Thursday from 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m., coffee lovers can stop in to fuel up and grab Black Rifle Coffee Company gear just in time for the gifting season.

BRCC Oklahoma City is making it easier for customers to spread the cheer during the holidays with seasonal drinks and deals. For a limited time, stop in to enjoy a decadent Peppermint Mocha Latte or Gingerbread Latte, and get a free bag of coffee when you buy three bags of coffee or three pieces of BRCC merchandise (t-shirts, hats, and mugs).