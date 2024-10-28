Black Rock Coffee Bar has introduced the debut of its much-anticipated Winter Drink Lineup available in all 145 Black Rock Coffee Bar stores nationwide.

Available November 1 – December 31st, this year’s offerings are designed to capture the festive spirit, with drinks that blend bold flavors and cozy indulgence, perfect for the colder months. Featuring new takes on fan-favorite drinks, as well as a fresh seasonal blend, the Winter lineup is sure to keep coffee lovers warm and energized all season long.

In addition to the festive flavors, this year’s holiday cups have been designed to bring joy and nostalgia, adorned with bright, whimsical holiday characters, including an Elf, Nutcracker, Reindeer and Santa. These cheerful designs aim to capture the magic of the season, while evoking childhood memories and the warmth of the holiday traditions.

Black Rock’s new Winter Drink offerings include:

Berry Blush Fuel – Embrace the winter berries with this energizing drink. The sweet and tangy flavor notes of fresh strawberries and red raspberries are complemented by Black Rock’s Original Fuel Energy drink, topped with a light and fluffy cold foam. It’s the perfect pick-me-up for those brisk winter days. How It’s Made: Strawberry and red raspberry flavoring blended with Black Rock’s Original Fuel Energy drink, finished with cold foam.

Peppermint Bark Blondie – A seasonal twist on the classic blondie, this drink combines Black Rock’s signature medium espresso roast with the decadent sweetness of white chocolate and a hint of peppermint bark, evoking the nostalgia of holiday treats. It’s the ideal drink for kicking off the festive season. How It’s Made: Espresso stirred into white mocha sauce and peppermint bark, blended with whole milk (alternative milk options available).

Chocolate Pretzel Mocha – This indulgent creation brings together the irresistible combo of salted caramel and mocha, reminiscent of the classic chocolate-covered pretzel snack. Black Rock’s rich Old Town espresso ties it all together, creating a salty-sweet sensation that will satisfy even the most decadent cravings. How It’s Made: Espresso blended with mocha sauce and salted caramel flavoring, finished with whole milk (alternative milks available).

Fireside Blend – Black Rock’s limited-edition seasonal blend features rich notes of milk chocolate, baking spice, and molasses, offering a smooth, indulgent coffee experience. Perfect for sipping by the fire, this blend encapsulates the cozy warmth of winter mornings. Available for purchase in-store, on the app and online in 12-ounce bags.

To enhance the guest experience, Black Rock Coffee Bar recently announced the relaunch of Black Rock Rewards, making it easier for rewards members to order and get rewarded quicker whether in-store, online, or through the new mobile app. Customers who register for the new loyalty program today can receive a free medium drink.

Black Rock Coffee Bar, which is guided by three principles – coffee, community and connection, has 145 stores in the U.S. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. This year, the boutique coffee chain was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington by the Portland Business Journal. Last year, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.