Black Rock Coffee Bar is accelerating its growth across metro Phoenix, announcing today that it will open four new locations in the coming months. Two of these will welcome guests in the next week, bringing the brand’s total footprint in the Valley to 46 locations.

Thursday, August 14 – 2526 N. 75th Ave., Phoenix

– 2526 N. 75th Ave., Phoenix Monday, August 18 – 6016 S. 7th Ave., Phoenix

– 6016 S. 7th Ave., Phoenix Both locations will operate daily from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To celebrate, guests visiting either location on opening day will receive a limited-edition Arizona state sticker, available while supplies last.

Strategically located near Desert Sky Mall, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, and along major commuter routes, the Black Rock Coffee Bar opening at 75th Avenue is an ideal stop for travelers, shoppers, and concertgoers. Similarly, Black Rock’s 7th Avenue location will provide a quick, convenient pick-me-up for the bustling commercial and residential South Mountain community.

“It’s exciting to continue to grow our presence around ‘home base,’ serving our neighbors in the communities we live and play in,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “In the coming months, we look forward to bringing our handcrafted drinks and friendly, welcoming service to more neighborhoods across the Valley.”

Following these two openings, Black Rock Coffee Bar plans to help more Phoenicians fuel their story with additional locations coming to 32nd Street and Baseline Road, Bell Road and 3rd Street, and several more planned through the end of the year.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, signature blended Chillers, and popular Fuel energy drinks, served alongside fresh, locally sourced pastries and savory items. Fan-favorite coffee items on the menu include the Caramel Blondie, a sweet and creamy signature blend; the Mexican Mocha, a spicy twist with hints of vanilla, almond, and cinnamon; and the Iced Blackout, with hazelnut and mocha. Black Rock’s in-house developed Fuel energy drink is also a standout, customizable with over 20 fruit flavor options.

The Black Rock Coffee Bar app provides guests a convenient way to order ahead for pickup and delivery all while earning rewards. Through Black Rock’s loyalty program, guests can earn “bolts” for in-store, in-app and online purchases that can be redeemed for complimentary beverages.

For more information visit https://br.coffee/ and to stay up to date on new locations, promotions, and seasonal offerings, follow @blackrockcoffeebar on Facebook and Instagram, and @blackrockcoffeeofficial on TikTok.