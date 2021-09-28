Black Rock Coffee Bar to Debut Second Drive-Thru-Only Location

Black Rock Coffee Bar, a popular Oregon-based boutique coffee chain that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful drinks, continues to expand its number of locations in the U.S. with the addition of a new drive-thru-only store in Phoenix, Arizona. This is the second drive-thru-only store for on-the-go Phoenix residents and the 19th Black Rock location in the Phoenix area.

The 800-square-foot drive-thru-only Black Rock store is located at 8847 N 7th Ave. at the intersection of N 7th and Dunlap. The store will open on October 1, 2021, which happens to be International Coffee Day. To celebrate the occasion and the grand opening, Phoenix residents can get free 16 oz drinks all day at this location.

Black Rock was founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence. The Phoenix area additions bring to 93 the total number of company coffee bars in seven states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

"This new opening in Phoenix furthers Black Rock Coffee Bar's connection to the community," says Jeff Hernandez, co-founder and executive chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "Our drive-thru-only locations in the U.S. make up 40 percent of our stores and have proven to be very popular. We are happy to add another one in Phoenix for those who are on the go and don't want to get out of their cars to get their favorite coffee, tea, smoothie or energy drink."

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills. Each new location will employ approximately 20 team members. Interested candidates can apply for employment @blackrockaz on Instagram.