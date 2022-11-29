Black Rock Coffee Bar Expands in Arizona

Black Rock Coffee Bar continues to expand its footprint in the state of Arizona with the opening of its sixth store in Mesa and 28th in the state. Black Rock has launched five stores in Arizona this year and 14 in Arizona since the beginning of 2021.

Opening on Friday, December 2nd, the 2,000-square-foot store is located at 1458 S. Signal Butte Road at the intersection of Hampton in the Mountain Vista Marketplace. Black Rock will celebrate its grand opening by offering all customers $2.00 medium drinks all day at this location as well as other specials throughout the following week.

"This is our second store opening in Mesa since May, when we opened at Ellsworth & Ray,” says Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "Mountain Vista is a thriving community and we look forward to providing unparalleled service for our customers. We love Arizona and intend on becoming the coffee and caffeine provider of choice in Arizona.”

With nearly 115 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain that is guided by three principles - coffee, community and connection, is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel energy drinks. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. This year, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 837th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.