Black Rock Coffee Bar Honoring 15 Years in Business

Black Rock Coffee Bar, the popular coffee chain that started in 2008 as a modest 150 square feet store in Beaverton, Oregon, is now celebrating its 15-year anniversary. Founded by two passionate coffee enthusiasts, Jeff Hernandez and Daniel Brand, the boutique coffee chain has grown exponentially, surging from a small local coffee shop to a nationwide coffee powerhouse with 115-corporate-owned stores.

With a steadfast commitment to quality, exceptional customer service, and a wide selection of premium coffee offerings, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel energy drinks, Black Rock Coffee Bar has garnered an ever growing, loyal and devoted customer base.

“It’s truly humbling to look back on the remarkable journey we have embarked upon since our beginning 15 years ago,” says Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Black Rock Coffee Bar.

“We owe our success to the unwavering support of our customers, the passion and dedication of our incredible team and our amazing baristas,” adds Daniel Brand, Co-Founder, Black Rock Coffee Bar. “This anniversary is not only a celebration of how far we have come and the success we’ve had, but also a reminder that we are just getting started and that we have a very bright future ahead of us.”

Since its inception, Black Rock Coffee Bar has expanded at an impressive rate, going from a mere two employees in 2008 to 1700 employees in 2023. Over the years, the Black Rock Coffee Bar network has grown to 115 corporate-owned stores and counting, with ambitious plans to annually add 30 stores. This expansion has led to the recent milestone of generating more than $150 million in sales.

As it marks its 15-year milestone, Black Rock Coffee Bar is sharing the celebration with its customers by launching a series of activations throughout the month of August:

Enter to Win a Free Coffee for a Month: From August 1-August 31, 2023, coffee lovers can join Black Rock’s rewards program for a chance to win free coffee for the entire month of September. If a customer is already a member, they are automatically enrolled for a chance to win. To sign up: https://br.coffee/pages/our-rewards-program.

Commemorative Sticker Giveaway: On August 7, 2023, customers will receive a limited-edition 15th-anniversary sticker with every purchase (while supplies last). The collectable sticker is a token of gratitude to all the patrons who have supported Black Rock Coffee Bar throughout the years.

Customer Appreciation Day: On August 15th, Black Rock Coffee Bar is celebrating its customers with an offer – indulge in a scrumptious medium Caramel Blondie for just $2.00. It’s a small token of appreciation to the incredible community that has been the driving force behind Black Rock’s success.

National Dog Day: On August 26th, Black Rock Coffee Bar is celebrating customer’s furry friends with a giveaway. To receive a free caramel blondie dog toy plushie with purchase, customers will need to show the National Dog Day social post. This giveaway is limited to the first 20 customers that show the social post at each participating location. Additional caramel blondie plushies will be available for purchase in lobby locations and online at br.coffee.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is guided by three principles - coffee, community and connection. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. Last year, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 837th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.