Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, blended Chillers and buzzy Fuel energy drinks, today announced the launch of its new protein-packed Egg Bites.

Starting today at all Black Rock locations nationwide, for just $5.49 guests can enjoy two new Egg Bite flavors made with real, nourishing ingredients that are perfect for mornings on-the-go or an afternoon snack:

Bacon, Cheddar, Monterey Jack: Applewood-smoked bacon with Cheddar and Monterey Jack (20 g protein | 320 calories)

Egg White, Ham & Gruyère: Egg whites with ham, aged Gruyère cheese, spinach and red bell pepper (17 g protein | 240 calories)

“The addition of Egg Bites to our menu reflects our commitment to continuously innovating and evolving our offering to provide the most value to our guests,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “This high-protein option is simple, convenient, and can be enjoyed anytime – as a hearty boost in the mornings, a quick lunch on-the-run, or a satisfying afternoon bite paired with your favorite drink.”

In addition to the popular drinks on Black Rock’s menu, the Egg Bites will be offered alongside the coffee bar’s existing food options of fresh, locally sourced pastries and savory items. Loyal Black Rock guests can be rewarded for in-store, in-app and online purchases—including the new Egg Bites—earning “bolts” that can be redeemed for complimentary beverages through the coffee bar’s rewards program.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. Black Rock was recently included on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, coming in at 1,197th in 2023; and in 2021, Black Rock Coffee Bar was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington by the Portland Business Journal.