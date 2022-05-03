Black Rock Coffee Bar Offering Mexican Mocha for $3 on Cinco de Mayo

To celebrate Cinco De Mayo, and for those who prefer coffee over margaritas, Black Rock Coffee Bar will offer its tasty Mexican Mocha drink all day on May 5 for just $3 for a medium drink.

One of Black Rock Coffee Bar's most popular drinks, the Mexican Mocha made its debut on Black Rock's menu in 2008 and has been a customer-favorite ever since.

"Our version of the Mexican Mocha is unique because we use a premium spiced ground chocolate," says Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "Our Mexican Mocha spiced ground chocolate has aromatic spices which blend seamlessly with the other ingredients. Our customers like it and our baristas enjoy preparing the drink for them."

The spiced ground chocolate is laced with fragrant spices such as cocoa liquor, real vanilla, almond and cinnamon. To finish off this tasty Mexican spiced chocolate, it is mixed with espresso and 2 percent milk resulting in Black Rock's smooth and flavorful Mexican Mocha.

Served iced, hot or blended, the Mexican Mocha has become one of Black Rock's top-selling drinks in 2021. It's available at the more than 100 Black Rock Coffee Bar locations.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar has expanded through the west and into the sunbelt, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal.