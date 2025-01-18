Black Rock Coffee Bar, founded in Oregon and known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel Energy drinks, is celebrating a significant milestone with the opening of its 150th location in the United States. The new store, located at 4602 Beacon Lane in Caldwell, Idaho, marks the 7th Black Rock Coffee Bar in the Boise Metro Area, highlighting the brand’s rapid growth and deep commitment to serving communities nationwide.

Set to open on Monday, January 20th, the boutique coffee chain will celebrate its grand opening by offering customers free medium drinks all day at this location as well as other specials throughout the following week.

Conveniently located right off Franklin Road, the 2,000-square-foot storefeatures Black Rock Coffee Bar’s signatureindustrial modern design, creating an inviting space where customers can enjoy their favorite beverages while relaxing, working, or socializing.

“This milestone represents a testament to the passion and loyalty of our customers and the dedication of our incredible team,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “We are thrilled to continue expanding in the Boise Metro Area, where the community has embraced our mission of creating meaningful connections over exceptional coffee.”

To enhance the guest experience, Black Rock Coffee Bar recently announced the relaunch of Black Rock Rewards, making it easier for rewards members to order and get rewarded quicker whether in-store, online, or through the new mobile app. Special offers and promotions will continue post-opening through this program.

With 150 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain is set to become the go-to destination for all coffee enthusiasts seeking fast and friendly service. The skilled team of baristas at Black Rock are committed to enhancing the overall customer experience making it their duty to brighten their customers’ day. Black Rock Coffee Bar’s mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. In 2021, the boutique coffee chain was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.