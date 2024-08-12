Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel energy drinks, continues to expand its footprint in the Houston metro area with the arrival of a new location in N. Oaks. Set to open on August 16th, this is Black Rock’s 19th venue in Houston.

Located at 4705 FM 1960 Rd. West, Ste J, in N. Oaks, the boutique coffee chain will celebrate its grand opening by offering customers free 16-ounce drinks throughout the day at this location, with various promotions scheduled for the week.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our 19th shop in the Houston metro area, marking another milestone in our rapid expansion,” said Mark Davis, CEO, Black Rock Coffee Bar. “Houston has become our fastest growing region, and we are committed to bringing our unique coffee experience to even more neighborhoods. The enthusiasm and support from the community have been incredible, and we look forward to fueling more life connections with every cup.”

To enhance the guest experience, Black Rock Coffee Bar recently announced the relaunch of Black Rock Rewards, making it easier for rewards members to order and get rewarded quicker whether in-store, online, or through the new mobile app. Special offers and promotions will continue post-opening through this program.

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store showcases the boutique coffee chains’ signature industrial modern design. This design philosophy is aimed at ensuring that visitors can not only enjoy their favorite beverages but also relax, work, or socialize in a laidback and inviting environment.

With 140 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain is set to become the go-to destination for all coffee enthusiasts seeking fast and friendly service. The skilled team of baristas at Black Rock are committed to enhancing the overall customer experience making it their mission to brighten their customers’ day. Black Rock Coffee Bar’s mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.