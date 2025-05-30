Black Rock Coffee Bar, founded in Oregon and known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel energy drinks, is expanding its presence in the Dallas/Fort Worth area with the opening of a second McKinney location.

Situated at 4001 W. University Drive at the corner of Hwy 380 and S. Hardin, the popular boutique coffee chain is set to open on Friday, June 6, 2025. To celebrate its grand opening, all customers will receive free 16 oz. medium drinks all day, with additional specials offered throughout the following week. The new McKinney location marks Black Rock’s 11thstore in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area and the 40th store to open in Texas.

“We’re thrilled to open another store in McKinney, a vibrant and fast-growing community that embraces our mission of fueling life’s connections,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “This new location makes it easier for more guests to experience our signature drinks and welcoming vibe.”

To enhance the guest experience, Black Rock Coffee Bar recently announced the relaunch of Black Rock Rewards, making it easier for rewards members to order and get rewarded quicker whether in-store, online, or through the new mobile app. Special offers and promotions will continue post-opening through this program.

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store showcases the boutique coffee chains’ signature industrial modern design. The design philosophy is aimed at ensuring that visitors can not only enjoy their favorite beverages but also relax, work, socialize in a laidback and inviting environment.

With 155 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain is set to become the go-to destination for all coffee enthusiasts seeking fast and friendly service. The skilled team of baristas at Black Rock are committed to enhancing the overall customer experience making it their duty to brighten their customers’ day. Black Rock Coffee Bar’s mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List in 2023. In 2021, Black Rock Coffee Bar was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington by the Portland Business Journal.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.