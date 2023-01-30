Black Rock Coffee Bar Opens Drive-Thru-Only Store in Phoenix Metro

Black Rock Coffee Bar, a popular coffee chain that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel energy drinks, continues to thrive in Arizona with the announcement of a new drive-thru-only store in the Phoenix metro area. Founded in Oregon with more than 100 stores across seven states, Arizona is Black Rock Coffee Bar’s second largest market behind the Northwest. The boutique coffee chain now has 30 stores in Arizona with 25 located in the Phoenix metro area.

Located at 2260 West Glendale Ave, just off Interstate 17, the 800 square-foot- drive-thru-only store is set to open on Friday, February 3rd. To celebrate its grand opening, Black Rock will offer all customers $2.00 medium drinks all day at this location as well as other specials throughout the following week.

“In the last two years, we have accelerated our growth in Arizona,” says Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “Our plan is to keep going – to open more locations in the Grand Canyon State so that we can continue to serve and connect with the Arizona community, culture, and people. We are thrilled to open a drive-thru only store that is conveniently located off Interstate 17. It’s perfect for people and families on the go.”

With 118 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain is guided by three principles - coffee, community and connection. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. This year, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 837th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.