Black Rock Coffee Bar, founded in Oregon and known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel energy drinks, is expanding its Arizona footprint once again with the opening of its first store in Marana.

Located at 11370 W Tangerine Rd #102, the new coffee bar opens Tuesday, June 24, and will celebrate with free 16-ounce drinks all day. The Marana opening marks the brand’s eighth location in the Tucson Metro area, 54th in Arizona, and 156th nationwide across seven states.

“We’ve experienced incredible momentum in Arizona, and the Tucson area has been a huge part of that growth,” said Mark Davis, CEO Black Rock Coffee Bar. “We’re especially excited to join the Marana community—a vibrant, fast-growing area with a strong sense of connection. Our baristas can’t wait to welcome new guests with the friendly, fast service we’re known for.”

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store showcases the boutique coffee chains’ signature industrial modern design. The design philosophy is aimed at ensuring that visitors can not only enjoy their favorite beverages but also relax, work, socialize in a laidback and inviting environment.

To enhance the guest experience, Black Rock Coffee Bar recently announced the relaunch of Black Rock Rewards, making it easier for rewards members to order and get rewarded quicker whether in-store, online, or through the new mobile app. Special offers and promotions will continue post-opening through this program.

With 156 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain is set to become the go-to destination for all coffee enthusiasts seeking fast and friendly service. The skilled team of baristas at Black Rock are committed to enhancing the overall customer experience making it their duty to brighten their customers’ day. Black Rock Coffee Bar’s mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.