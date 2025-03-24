Black Rock Coffee Bar is continuing its rapid growth in Arizona with the opening of a new location in Peoria in the Phoenix Metro Area.

Set to open on Wednesday, March 26th, the new store is located at 29751 N. El Mirage Rd. in Peoria’s Vistancia community. To celebrate the grand opening, the boutique coffee chain will offer all customers $2.00 Medium drinks all day at this location, as well as other specials throughout the following week.

The new Peoria location brings the total number of stores in the Phoenix metro area to 42 and 52 in Arizona, furthering its mission to serve exceptional coffee experiences to local communities.

“We’re thrilled to continue growing in the Phoenix area, which has become a major driver for our brand’s expansion,” said Mark Davis, CEO Black Rock Coffee Bar. “Phoenix has proven to be an incredible market for us. Opening our 42nd store in the Phoenix metro area is a testament to how much this community has embraced us. We’re excited to deepen our connection with the community and bring more people together over great coffee.”

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store showcases the boutique coffee chains’ signature industrial modern design. The design philosophy is aimed at ensuring that visitors can not only enjoy their favorite beverages but also relax, work, socialize in a laidback and inviting environment.

To enhance the guest experience, Black Rock Coffee Bar recently announced the relaunch of Black Rock Rewards, making it easier for rewards members to order and get rewarded quicker whether in-store, online, or through the new mobile app. Special offers and promotions will continue post-opening through this program.

With 153 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain is set to become the go-to destination for all coffee enthusiasts seeking fast and friendly service. The skilled team of baristas at Black Rock are committed to enhancing the overall customer experience making it their duty to brighten their customers’ day. Black Rock Coffee Bar’s mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.