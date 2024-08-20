Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel energy drinks, is pleased to announce the opening of its new store in San Antonio, Texas on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. This expansion underscores the boutique coffee chain’s rapid growth within the Lonestar state.

Located at 12030 Culebra Rd, STE 106 at Alamo Parkway in San Antonio, this is Black Rock’s fourth store in the San Antonio metro area and the 37th location in Texas. To celebrate its grand opening, Black Rock will offer customers free 16-ounce drinks throughout the day at this location, with various promotions scheduled for the week.

“We are thrilled to open our fourth store in San Antonio, a city that perfectly complements our brand’s ethos,” said Mark Davis, CEO Black Rock Coffee Bar. “San Antonio’s rich culture and vibrant community align seamlessly with our mission to connect with the local culture while providing fast and friendly service. Our rapid growth in Texas is a testament to the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our customers.”

To enhance the guest experience, Black Rock Coffee Bar recently announced the relaunch of Black Rock Rewards, making it easier for rewards members to order and get rewarded quicker whether in-store, online, or through the new mobile app. Special offers and promotions will continue post-opening through this program.

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store showcases the boutique coffee chains’ signature industrial modern design. This design philosophy is aimed at ensuring that visitors can not only enjoy their favorite beverages but also relax, work, or socialize in a laidback and inviting environment.

With 142 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain is set to become the go-to destination for all coffee enthusiasts seeking fast and friendly service. The skilled team of baristas at Black Rock are committed to enhancing the overall customer experience making it their mission to brighten their customers’ day. Black Rock Coffee Bar’s mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.