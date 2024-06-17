Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel energy drinks, continues its accelerated growth in Texas with the opening of its new store in Houston on June 21st. This latest addition marks the 17th store in the Houston metro area and the 34th location in Texas, highlighting Black Rock Coffee Bar’s rapid expansion and commitment to bringing exceptional beverages to the Lonestar state.

Located at 12485 Westheimer Rd at the intersection of Westheimer Rd. and Dairy Ashford, the national boutique coffee chain will celebrate its grand opening by offering customers free 16-ounce drinks throughout the day at this new location, with various promotions scheduled for the week.

“We are incredibly proud of our rapid growth in Texas, with 10 new store openings in the last year alone,” said Mark Davis, CEO Black Rock Coffee Bar. “Our commitment to delivering high-quality, flavorful beverages has resonated with the Texas community, and we are excited to continue expanding our presence in this vibrant market. The opening of our 17th store in the Houston area is a testament to our team’s hard work and our customers’ loyalty.”

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store showcases the boutique coffee chains’ signature industrial modern design. This design philosophy is aimed at ensuring that visitors can not only enjoy their favorite beverages but also relax, work, or socialize in a laidback and inviting environment.

With 137 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain is set to become the go-to destination for all coffee enthusiasts seeking fast and friendly service. The skilled team of baristas at Black Rock are committed to enhancing the overall customer experience making it their mission to brighten their customers’ day. Black Rock Coffee Bar’s mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.