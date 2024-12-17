Black Rock Coffee Bar is continuing its rapid growth in Arizona with the opening of two new locations in the Phoenix Metro Area. The new stores, located in Tolleson and Mesa, will bring the total number of Black Rock Coffee Bar locations in the metro area to 41 and the statewide total to 51.

The Tolleson location, at 225 N. 107th Ave., will open on Thursday, December 19, 2024. The Mesa store, located at 1825 S. Mesa Dr., will follow with its opening on Friday, December 20, 2024. To celebrate the grand opening, the boutique coffee chain will offer all customers $2.00 Medium drinks all day at each location on their respective opening days, as well as other specials throughout the following week.

“These new locations reflect our commitment to serving more communities in Arizona, a state that has embraced Black Rock Coffee Bar since our arrival,” said Mark Davis, CEO, Black Rock Coffee Bar. “As we expand, we remain focused on delivering exceptional coffee and fostering connections in every community we join.”

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store showcases the boutique coffee chains’ signature industrial modern design. The design philosophy is aimed at ensuring that visitors can not only enjoy their favorite beverages but also relax, work, socialize in a laidback and inviting environment.

To enhance the guest experience, Black Rock Coffee Bar recently announced the relaunch of Black Rock Rewards, making it easier for rewards members to order and get rewarded quicker whether in-store, online, or through the new mobile app. Special offers and promotions will continue post-opening through this program.

With 149 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain is set to become the go-to destination for all coffee enthusiasts seeking fast and friendly service. The skilled team of baristas at Black Rock are committed to enhancing the overall customer experience making it their duty to brighten their customers’ day. Black Rock Coffee Bar’s mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.