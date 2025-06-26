As summer temperatures rise, Black Rock Coffee Bar, founded in Oregon and known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel Energy drinks, is rolling out its Sweet Summer drinks. Available from July 1 through August 30, the limited-time lineup features three refreshing, nostalgic drinks inspired by summer memories as well as loyal customer and top content creator Avery Woods.

The collection invites customers to sip into the season with:

Rocky Road Chiller: Offers a cool twist on a classic dessert. Rich chocolate flavors combine with almond and hazelnut notes, layered with creamy cold foam and finished with a chocolate drizzle and sprinkles—an ideal pick-me-up for warm afternoons.

French Roast Breve: A cozy, espresso-based drink that blends brown sugar cinnamon with white chocolate. Topped with cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar, the drink evokes the comforting flavors of a favorite breakfast, made for sipping any time of day.

Tangerine & Passion Fuel Energy Drink: Offers a refreshing, citrus-forward option. The drink features bright tangerine paired with tangy passion fruit for a balanced, effervescent beverage. It was developed in partnership with longtime Black Rock Coffee Bar guest, content creator, and podcast host Avery Woods, who worked closely with the brand’s beverage team to bring the flavor to life.

“These drinks are inspired by simple pleasures and summer moments,” said Jessica Wegener-Beyer, Chief Marketing Officer, Black Rock Coffee Bar. “Avery has been a loyal supporter of our brand for years, and this collaboration came together naturally. We’re also excited to introduce the Tangerine & Passion drink that reflects her personality and flavor preferences—fresh, fun, and full of energy.”

The Sweet Summer drinks will be available at participating Black Rock Coffee Bar locations nationwide for a limited time.

To enhance the guest experience, Black Rock Coffee Bar recently announced the relaunch of Black Rock Rewards, making it easier for rewards members to order and get rewarded quicker whether in-store, online, or through the new mobile app. Customers who register for the new loyalty program today can receive a free medium drink.

Black Rock Coffee Bar, which is guided by three principles – coffee, community and connection. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. This year, the boutique coffee chain was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington by the Portland Business Journal. Last year, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.