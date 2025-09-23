Black Rock Coffee Bar is bringing its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies, and flavorful Fuel energy drinks to four new Arizona locations this fall, bringing the brand’s total footprint in the Valley to 50 locations.

The first of the four stores will open its doors on Cactus Road off AZ-303 on Wednesday, Sept. 24, followed by a South Phoenix location, and two additional stores in North Phoenix and Chandler are slated to open in October.

Upcoming Openings:

16640 Cactus Rd, Suite 100, Surprise – Wednesday, Sept. 24

3225 E Baseline Rd, Phoenix – September

320 W Bell Rd, Suite 101, Phoenix – October

1010 N Alma School Rd, Chandler – October

To celebrate the grand opening at each new location, guests will receive a limited-edition Arizona state sticker on opening day, available while supplies last.

“We’re thrilled to continue growing in Arizona and to bring the Black Rock experience to even more neighborhoods across the Valley,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “Each new store represents an opportunity to connect with the community and share our passion for great coffee and exceptional service.”

Black Rock Coffee Bar is beloved for its handcrafted beverages, including the Caramel Blondie, a sweet and creamy signature blend; the Mexican Mocha, a spicy twist with hints of vanilla, almond, and cinnamon; and the Jackhammer, a vanilla mocha with an extra double shot; as well as its in-house developed Fuel energy drink, customizable with over 20 fruit flavors. These can be enjoyed alongside sweet and savory food items, including the recently launched Egg Bites.

In addition to Black Rock menu staples, guests can indulge in fall menu favorites like the Pumpkin Blondie, Pumpkin Chai Latte, and Iced Butterscotch Breve. Whether imbibed hot, iced, or blended, these seasonal drinks are crafted to capture the flavors of autumn.