Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel energy drinks, is bringing its unique coffee and beverage experience to a new store in Austin, Texas. The new Black Rock Coffee Bar is set to open on August, 2, 2024.

Located at the Trails at 620 in Austin, the boutique coffee chain will celebrate its grand opening by offering customers free 16-ounce drinks throughout the day at this locaiton, with various promotions scheduled for the week.

“The Austin community holds a special place in our hearts, as it was the site of our first Texas store opening back in 2020,” said Mark Davis, CEO Black Rock Coffee Bar. “We want to be in markets where we think the culture, community, people and their families fit with our brand – and Austin is that for us. Since we opened that first store four years ago, we’ve expanded to 35 stores in Texas and 138 nation wide.”

To enhance the guest experience, Black Rock Coffee Bar recently announced the relaunch of Black Rock Rewards, making it easier for rewards members to order and get rewarded quicker whether in-store, online, or through the new mobile app. Special offers and promotions will continue post-opening through this program.

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store showcases the boutique coffee chains’ signature industrial modern design. This design philosophy is aimed at ensuring that visitors can not only enjoy their favorite beverages but also relax, work, or socialize in a laidback and inviting environment.

With 138 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain is set to become the go-to destination for all coffee enthusiasts seeking fast and friendly service. The skilled team of baristas at Black Rock are committed to enhancing the overall customer experience making it their mission to brighten their customers’ day. Black Rock Coffee Bar’s mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.