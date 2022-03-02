Black Seed Bagels Opens Eighth Store

Black Seed Bagels officially opens its 8th shop in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Located at 214 Berry Street (between Metropolitan and North 3rd), the shop will be open daily from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. At ~800 square feet, it features a baking oven, an order pick-up window that opens onto the sidewalk, and outdoor seating. Tall glass windows fill the space with bright light, accented with natural wood and white subway tile.

Black Seed is known for utilizing a hybrid of NYC and Montreal styles and baking techniques to create its unique bagels. Proprietors Noah Bernamoff, Matt Kliegman, and James Beard award-nominated chef Dianna Daoheung co-founded Black Seed together in 2014, opening the first shop at 170 Elizabeth Street in Nolita. Since then, Black Seed has gone on to open in Battery Park, the East Village, NoMad, Rock Center, Bushwick, and Chelsea. Later this spring, Black Seed will also open a 9th location in the Ace Hotel Brooklyn (61 Bond Street).

Black Seed deems it critical to source its ingredients and other products from small, local producers endeavoring to be the best at what they do. They source King Arthur high gluten flour from Vermont; Stumptown Coffee roasted in Red Hook, Brooklyn; cage-free eggs from the Hudson Valley; cream cheese from Ben’s in upstate NY; milk from Battenkill Valley Creamery; and NY state honey. Black Seed’s smoked salmon is specially made for the shop by Catsmo Smokehouse. Gluten-free bagels procured from Modern Bread and Bagel are available in all shops. And since 2021, Black Seed has offered its own housemade pastrami and smoked turkey.

Recent additions to the menu include a pimento cream cheese, cinnamon raisin bagels, and pumpernickel bagels. Black Seed has been bolstering its sustainable operations by upcycling unsold bagels into bagel chips, and also using milled bagel chips as an ingredient in its house-made chocolate chip cookies. $1 from the sale of each upcycled bagel cookie is donated to a local non-profit partner on a rotating monthly basis. For the month of March, the cookies will benefit World Central Kitchen. In addition, Black Seed stocks community fridges and supports food rescue apps such as Too Good to Go.

Black Seed encourages customers to utilize its proprietary ordering platform (order.blackseedbagels.com) and app (iPhone - Android). Guests can order for delivery (within ~2 mile radius of the shop) and pickup, or place an order for pickup up to three days in advance. By using these channels, guests earn perks and loyalty rewards, as well as support the shop directly (as opposed to ordering through a third party platform).