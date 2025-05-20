Black Seed Bagels has officially opened its first Queens location in the Hunter’s Point neighborhood of Long Island City. The new shop, located at 5-18 50th Avenue, welcomed its first customers today, Monday, May 19th.

The 2,200 square foot space features both indoor and outdoor seating and will bake fresh bagels on-site daily. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturday & Sunday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This new outpost marks Black Seed’s 10th location, joining its established shops across Manhattan and Brooklyn. In line with the brand’s commitment to quality, the Long Island City shop will serve its full menu of classic and inventive bagel sandwiches made with premium, responsibly sourced ingredients, such as Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs, King Arthur high-gluten flour, and Catsmo smoked salmon.

In the coming weeks, Black Seed LIC will launch custom ordering for pickup and delivery through its online platform and dedicated mobile app, allowing guests to receive loyalty rewards and schedule orders up to a week in advance.

Founded in 2014 by Noah Bernamoff, Matt Kliegman, and James Beard Award finalist Dianna Daoheung, Black Seed Bagels remains independently owned and operated.