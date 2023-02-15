Black Seed Bagels Opens in MetLife Building in New York City

As of this week, Black Seed Bagels has officially opened in the iconic MetLife building at 200 Park Avenue.

The new 700 square foot shop - Black Seed’s 10th - offers Black Seed’s unique bagels, which utilize a hybrid of NYC and Montreal baking techniques. It is open daily (Monday - Friday: 7am to 4pm, Saturday & Sunday: 8am - 3pm) and can be accessed from multiple convenient entry points: directly from Grand Central Station via the 45th Street / MetLife building escalators, from the 200 Park Ave, from East 45th Street, and Vanderbilt Ave. There is a small seating area within the shop.

Black Seed sources its high-quality ingredients from like-minded purveyors endeavoring to be the best at what they do, including:

Pasture-raised eggs from Vital Farms

King Arthur high gluten flour from Vermont

Smoked salmon specially made for Black Seed by Catsmo Smokehouse

Stumptown Coffee roasted in Ridgewood, Queens

Milk from Battenkill Valley Creamery

Black Seed offers customized ordering via its platform (order.blackseedbagels.com) and app (iPhone - Android), through which guests can receive loyalty perks, and place orders for delivery and pickup up to three days in advance.

Black Seed is independently owned and operated by proprietors Noah Bernamoff, Matt Kliegman, and James Beard award-nominated head baker Dianna Daoheung, who co-founded together Black Seed in 2014. The shop was designed by Rebecca Cohen-Scharfman, who also oversaw the design of Black Seed’s shops in Rockefeller Center, Williamsburg, Boerum Hill, and Chelsea Market.

200 Park Ave, led and managed by Tishman Speyer and Irvine Company, is in the midst of an exciting transformation, with new food and beverage offerings to include The Capital Grille, Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee, and a pop-up run by Talea Beer Co. Leading directly into Grand Central Terminal, the 58-story building provides commuters and visitors with direct access to these new dining options. The dining upgrades follow the completion of the redevelopment of 200 Park Avenue’s lobby and streetscape, which strengthened its physical connection to Grand Central Terminal by reconstituting its original passageway between the transit hub and 45th Street and elevating the building’s common areas to be commensurate with its prestige and legacy.