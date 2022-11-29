Black Seed Bagels Reopens at NYC's Chelsea Market

This week, Black Seed Bagels officially re-opens at Chelsea Market, with a new location on the main floor of the iconic market destination.

Located just inside the 425 West 15th Street entrance, the new kiosk offers Black Seed’s unique bagels, which utilize a hybrid of NYC and Montreal baking techniques, and the signature sandwiches for which the shop has become known. (Black Seed Bagels’ previous location at the market was downstairs, in the area known as the Chelsea Local.)

The shop will be open daily from 8am to 3pm. Seating is available adjacent to the kiosk.

Black Seed is independently owned and operated by proprietors Noah Bernamoff, Matt Kliegman, and James Beard award-nominated baker Dianna Daoheung, who co-founded Black Seed in 2014. Black Seed sources its high-quality ingredients from like-minded purveyors endeavoring to be the best at what they do, including:

King Arthur high gluten flour from Vermont

Pasture-raised eggs from Vital Farms

Smoked salmon specially made for Black Seed by Catsmo Smokehouse

Stumptown Coffee roasted in Ridgewood, Queens

Milk from Battenkill Valley Creamery

Gluten-free bagels procured from Modern Bread and Bagel on the Upper West Side

Recent updates to Black Seed’s menu include seasonal specials such as a truffle cream cheese, created in partnership with The Truffleist.

The kiosk’s interior was designed by Rebecca Cohen-Scharfman, who also oversaw the design of the Rockefeller Center, Williamsburg, and Boerum Hill shops. In addition to Chelsea Market, Black Seed currently has shops in Nolita, Battery Park, the East Village, NoMad, Rock Center, Bushwick, Williamsburg and Boerum Hill. In early 2023, Black Seed will open its 10th location, in midtown at 200 Park Ave.

Black Seed encourages customers to order via its platform (order.blackseedbagels.com) and app (iPhone - Android), via which they can receive loyalty perks and discounts, and place orders for delivery and pickup up to three days in advance.