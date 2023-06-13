Blank Street Introduces Cold Brew Shot in Time for Summer

Just in time for the summer heat, Blank Street, the Brooklyn-based coffee company on a mission to make high-quality coffee accessible daily, is announcing their latest coffee innovation, the Cold Brew Shot. The brand has created an entire menu with drinks that celebrate the bestselling items. The all new Cold Brew Menu will be launching globally in all storefronts.

Since day one, Blank Street has focused on innovating its menu to offer unique twists on core products like Pistachio Lattes to Candy Cane Cold Brew. From members of its Regulars program to celebrity Blank Street cold brew enthusiasts (Emily Ratajkowski, Emma Chamberlain, to name a few), there has been a consistent demand for cold brew. The team has reimagined the drink and they’re the first to create an entire category around the top-seller.