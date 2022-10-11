Blaze Celebrating National Pizza Month with $10 Deal All October

Blaze Pizza is celebrating National Pizza Month with a $10 limited-time offer for any 11-inch 2-topping pizza with a drink or dessert. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze Pizza is treating fans to this National Pizza Month offer throughout October.

Blaze guests can celebrate National Pizza Month by picking two toppings of their choice served on Blaze’s original dough. The limited-time offer also includes a regular 16oz fountain drink or dessert, depending on guests' preference. The promotion is valid only at U.S. participating locations for in-restaurant and online orders via the Blaze Pizza App or blazepizza.com and excludes alcoholic or bottled beverages.

“National Pizza Month is an ideal holiday for us to celebrate by doing what we do best – offering our customers fully customizable pizzas with high-quality ingredients,” says Mandy Shaw, CEO of Blaze Pizza. “We wanted to give our customers a way to partake in this fun, month-long holiday that puts pizza in the spotlight. Whether you are a veggie or meat fan, feel strongly about pineapple on pizza, or prefer to keep in simple with a classic pepperoni and cheese, Blaze is excited to celebrate National Pizza Month with this month-long offer.”