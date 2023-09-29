Blaze to Offer $8.99 Sausage Garlic Pizza Throughout October

Some say, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away,” but Blaze Pizza believes in keeping the demons at bay. Just in time for the spooky season, Blaze announces its “What Hot” deal for October – the Sausage Garlic Pizza for just $8.99 all month long.

This treat not tricks, scream worthy deal is loaded with shredded mozzarella, sausage, roasted garlic and chopped garlic.

Also, keep an eye out on the Blaze Pizza social channels (TikTok and Instagram) for a wicked Halloween contest and giveaway, beginning Oct 1. The winner gets free pizza for a year!

Use the Blaze Pizza app to order or grab your best costume and head to your local Blaze Pizza location.