Blaze Pizza is turning up the heat this summer with a red-hot lineup of limited-time digital deals, delivering bold flavor and unbeatable value just in time for Independence Day celebrations and Amazon Prime Day shopping sprees.

Now through July 11, Blaze fans can score exclusive online and app-only offers designed to satisfy cravings and feed hungry crowds alike — all without breaking the bank. Whether you’re fueling up for fireworks or building your own pie between online orders, these crave-worthy deals make it easy to celebrate summer with your favorite fast-fire’d pizza.

Two Large 2-Topping Pizzas for $27

Available all day, guests can get two large pizzas with their choice of sauce, cheese and two toppings.

Feed the Family 5

Built for easy evenings or when it’s too hot to turn on your oven, this offer includes any three 11″ pizzas and a choice of two sides (any cheesy bread, entree salad, meatballs, or dessert). Price varies by location and there will be an upcharge for crust upgrades.

Guests are encouraged to check “Digital Deals” on the Blaze Pizza app or at blazepizza.com to redeem.

In addition to its limited-time digital deals, Blaze Pizza is rolling out a refreshing summertime lunch special designed for busy days and bold appetites. Whether you’re dashing between meetings, navigating summer camp drop-offs, or simply craving a quick and satisfying meal, Blaze delivers big flavor without the wait.

Lunch Specials (Monday–Friday, 10AM–4PM)

Perfect for midday cravings, guests can choose:

Half Pizza and Drink starting at $7.99*

starting at $7.99* Take Two and Drink—a half pizza or cheesy bread and side salad or meatballs with a drink—starting at $10.99*

“These promotions are designed to make summer dining more convenient and enjoyable,” said Casey Terrell, Interim Chief Marketing Officer at Blaze Pizza. “Whether you’re stopping in for a quick meal or gathering with friends and family, we’re here to simplify your planning with fresh, fast-fire’d options everyone can enjoy.”

*Prices and participation may vary by location.