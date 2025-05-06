Blaze Pizza, the nation’s leading fast-casual, build-your-own pizza brand, is continuing its Midwest expansion with three new locations planned across Indiana and Kentucky. The first restaurant is scheduled to open in Evansville later this summer.

The new development is led by hospitality entrepreneur Richie Patel and seasoned franchise operator Manish Malhotra. Together, they bring a blend of creative restaurant experience and deep multi-unit franchise expertise to the Blaze brand.

“We’ve both been fans of Blaze Pizza for years. It’s hands down the best pizza I’ve had—and as someone who owns multiple restaurants, that says a lot,” said Patel. “What really drew us in was how customer-friendly the experience is, and how streamlined the operations are for our team.”

The new Evansville location will be approximately 2,200 square feet, featuring 100 seats and a small patio. Ideally positioned next to a Meijer and surrounded by residential communities, high schools, and a nearby sports complex that hosts weekend tournaments, the store is expected to become a go-to dining destination for families and active locals alike.

Patel, known for Evansville eatery favorites like Rooftop (American pub with live music), Birdie’s (golf simulator bar and event space), and Noche (an upscale Mexican concept), is taking a hands-on approach to the Blaze roll-out. Malhotra, who operates 19 franchise units across brands including Arby’s, Teriyaki Madness, Zaxby’s, and Wings Etc., brings valuable systems experience and scale. Day-to-day operations will be supported by a general manager from one of Patel’s current restaurants.

The partners are launching their Blaze Pizza stores under their company RPMM Evansville, Inc. with additional locations planned in Murray, Kentucky and Bloomington, Indiana. “Blaze Pizza is all about personalization and premium ingredients served at lightning speed,” said Malhotra. “It’s a brand that’s built for today’s customer—and for tomorrow’s restaurant landscape.”