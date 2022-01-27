Blaze Pizza Offering $9.95 Deal for Super Bowl Sunday

To celebrate National Pizza Day on February 9, Blaze Pizza will feature Double Flames (loyalty points) limited to Blaze Rewards members. Additionally, on Super Bowl Sunday, Blaze Pizza will be offering two Large 2-topping pizzas plus two cheesy bread bundles for $32 and a Large Pepperoni Pizza for $9.95 for carryout and delivery.

Known for its savory artisanal pizzas, customizable made-to-order menu and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer.