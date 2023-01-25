Blaze Pizza Opens 13 Locations in 2022, Looks to Keep Rolling

Blaze Pizza announced that it opened 13 new restaurants and signed seven multi-unit area development agreements throughout 2022, including its latest multi-unit deal that will expand the brand’s footprint in the greater Houston market. The development agreements over the past 12 months will add 27 restaurants across target markets like Maryland, Georgia and Tennessee, fueling the brand’s momentum after celebrating an impressive 10 years in business.

“The ongoing development success we’ve experienced throughout the past 12 months is a testament to Blaze Pizza’s position as an industry leader and the bright future we have ahead. Despite the unexpected hurdles the restaurant industry has faced in recent years, our brand has remained resilient and our team is excited about taking Blaze Pizza to the next level in 2023,” says Ed Yancey, chief development officer at Blaze Pizza. “Having a best-in-class leadership team and the determination of franchisees who show such passion for our brand and our mission of bringing fresh, customizable menu items to consumers has been instrumental to our growth and will further propel us forward.”

Spearheading the latest development in Texas is seasoned multi-unit operator Baryalay Razi, who brings two decades of restaurant operations and management expertise. As part of the agreement, Razi will acquire four existing Blaze Pizza locations in Houston and develop five new locations throughout this fast-growing market. This latest agreement adds to Blaze Pizza’s success with multi-unit franchisees eager to bring the brand to their communities – with approximately 71 percent of its current franchise system being multi-unit operators.

To grow the brand, Blaze Pizza has also been seeking opportunities to expand with non-traditional restaurants. In 2022, Blaze debuted on the campus of Tarleton State University and in the new year, expanding across airports and other non-traditional venues will be a major focus for the brand. Additionally, the company has prioritized meeting the evolving demands of today’s consumers – from dietary preferences to ordering habits and more. Blaze Pizza will continue to set the industry standard in 2023 by leveraging technology and introducing a new restaurant design that will help modernize the customer experience.

Earlier this month, Blaze Pizza announced the appointment of a new President and Chief Executive Officer, Beto Guajardo, who will lead Blaze through its next phase of growth with plans to expand the brand in target markets. Franchise opportunities remain across the U.S. including in Texas, Colorado, Virginia, and key regions throughout the Northeast.