Blaze Pizza Opens on Campus of Tarleton State Unversity

Tarleton State University and Dining by Sodexo have created a fast-fired first in Texas with the opening of Blaze Pizza, the first campus-based location in the state.

As a brand promise, Blaze serves fast-fired pizza made with real ingredients that are free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and sweeteners.

The restaurant also offers freshly made salads, house-made lemonades, and decadent, oven-fired desserts.

The concept, located in the dining hall next to Dunkin’, launched on the first day of school along with Auntie Anne's, Sodexo's Everyday App, and KiwiBot robot delivery.

“It’s all about providing options,” says Sodexo General Manager Tanner Smith. “We’re proud to add Blaze to our mix of dining choices.”

Since its first restaurant opened in 2012, Blaze has become one of the nation’s hottest restaurant concepts.

Beyond Tarleton students and faculty, the local Stephenville community is welcome to visit Blaze for a slice.

Blaze is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Friday buy one large pizza, get the second half off deal. On Saturday, half price beer with the purchase of a pizza.