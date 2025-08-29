Blaze Pizza is firing up the fun in Sarasota with the grand re-opening of its refreshed restaurant — and a celebration of 10 years serving the Sarasota community. The party blends bold flavors, circus thrills, and adoptable pets for one unforgettable anniversary event.

On Saturday, September 6, guests are invited to the newly redesigned Blaze Pizza at 215 N. Cattlemen Road for a party packed with $5 pizzas, high-flying circus acts, and furry friends from Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue Center.

From 5–7 p.m., the plaza will come alive with aerialists, stilt walkers, jugglers, and unicyclists from the Circus Arts Conservatory, while guests meet adoptable pets and enjoy Blaze’s signature fast-fired pizza.

The Blaze Sarasota location at UTC now features cozy booth seating, modern interior décor, and an expanded outdoor patio designed for Florida sunshine—complete with shaded seating and a 12-seat community table ideal for families, friend groups, and team outings.

“Celebrating 10 years in Sarasota makes this reopening especially meaningful,” said Wayne Albritton, Blaze Pizza franchisee. “We’re thrilled to unveil the new look and feel of Blaze Pizza Sarasota while honoring a decade of serving this community. This day is for our guests, and we invite everyone to celebrate with us. Whether you’re grabbing a quick lunch or gathering with friends on the patio, we’ve created an experience that makes great pizza even better.”

Grand Re-Opening & 10-Year Anniversary Highlights

$5 Pizzas – Any 11” classic crust pizza from Blaze’s signature menu or build your own (crust upgrades available at additional cost).

– Any 11” classic crust pizza from Blaze’s signature menu or build your own (crust upgrades available at additional cost). Wheel of Fire Prizes – Spin to win Blaze merch, free pizzas, or even pizza for a year.

– Spin to win Blaze merch, free pizzas, or even pizza for a year. Circus Arts Conservatory Performances – Student performers bring high-energy, crowd-pleasing entertainment.

– Student performers bring high-energy, crowd-pleasing entertainment. Adoptable Pets from Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue Center – Meet local pets ready for their forever homes.

New Lunch Specials

Available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: