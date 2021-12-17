Blaze Pizza Partners with Better-For-You Brand Primal Kitchen

Blaze Pizza and Primal Kitchen announced a new, limited-time partnership. Starting January 5th (National Keto Day) and extending through January 16th, Primal Kitchen Ranch Dressing will be available as a finishing drizzle at select Blaze Pizza locations nationwide.

Primal Kitchen is known for having some of the best-selling condiments in natural grocery, using real ingredients with no gluten, grains, soy, dairy, or added sugar. By partnering with Blaze, this collaboration will allow guests to continue enjoying their favorite pizza build with better-for-you options to stay true to their eating habits.

In 2022, Blaze Pizza will celebrate their 10th anniversary as the destination for made-to-order pizza. With over 340 restaurants across 38 states and six countries, Blaze’s ever-expanding franchises continue to revolutionize the fast-casual dining experience through product innovation and unique partnerships like this.

Primal Kitchen Ranch Dressing made with Avocado Oil will be offered at 28 Blaze locations in the surrounding areas of seven of the country’s largest markets: Atlanta (Atlanta, Atlanta West Midtown, Buford, Decatur) Boston (Boston University, City Place, Fenway, Cambridge), Chicago (Chicago State and Congress, Chicago Belmont, Berwyn, Evanston, Chicago Loyola, Chicago Presidential Towers), Dallas (Dallas, Grand Prairie, Irving, Mesquite, Richardson, Rowlett), Orlando (Orlando, Winter Park), Los Angeles (Farmers Market, Culver City, Pasadena, Burbank, North Hollywood), and New York City (Fresh Meadows - Queens) markets. The full suite of Primal Kitchen condiments and sauces can be enjoyed at national grocery retail partners.