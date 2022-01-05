Blaze Pizza Partners with Primal Kitchen on Ranch Dressing Launch

Blaze Pizza and Primal Kitchen announced a new, limited-time partnership. Starting January 5, (National Keto Day) and extending through January 16, Primal Kitchen Ranch Dressing will be available as a finishing drizzle at select Blaze Pizza locations nationwide.

Primal Kitchen is known for their delicious, no-dairy condiments, sauces, dressings and toppings, with Ranch Dressing made with Avocado Oil being a top seller. By partnering with Blaze Pizza, this collaboration will allow guests to continue enjoying their favorite pizza build with better-for-you options to stay true to their eating habits.

"At Blaze Pizza, we pride ourselves on having 'endless pizzabilities,' offering traditional pizza with better-for-you ingredients or specialized pizzas for keto, vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and dairy-free diets," says Mandy Shaw, Blaze Pizza's Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled to offer our guests the Ranch Dressing drizzle from Primal Kitchen, a brand known for providing real ingredient staples without compromising taste."

In 2022, Blaze Pizza will celebrate their 10th anniversary as the destination for made-to-order pizza. With over 340 restaurants across 38 states and six countries, Blaze Pizza's ever-expanding franchises continue to revolutionize the fast-casual dining experience through product innovation and unique partnerships like this.

"Primal Kitchen encourages our customers to ask more of their food and keep the classics with elevated, real ingredients and delicious taste. That's why Primal Kitchen is thrilled to tap into Blaze Pizza customers who demand the same experience," says Morgan Zanotti, Co-Founder & President of Primal Kitchen. "With five crusts and over 60 toppings that can be mixed and matched with our Ranch Dressing, this is an exciting opportunity to introduce the product in a unique way, particularly with the added backdrop of National Keto Day and the new year."

Primal Kitchen Ranch Dressing made with Avocado Oil will be offered at 28 Blaze Pizza locations in the surrounding areas of seven of the country's largest markets: Atlanta (Atlanta - 17th St, Akers Mill, Buford, Decatur), Boston (Boston University, City Place, Fenway, Cambridge), Chicago (Chicago University Center, Chicago Belmont, Berwyn, Evanston, Chicago Loyola, Chicago Presidential Towers), Dallas (Dallas, Grand Prairie, Irving, Mesquite, Richardson, Rowlett), Orlando (Orlando, Winter Park), Los Angeles (Farmers Market, Culver City, Pasadena, Burbank, North Hollywood), and New York City (Fresh Meadows Place) markets. The full suite of Primal Kitchen condiments and sauces can be enjoyed at national grocery retail partners.