Blaze Pizza Rolls Out List of Halloween-Themed Pizza Builds

With Halloween just around the corner, Blaze Pizza is spookier than ever with some great pizza ideas for your Halloween party or to fuel up the kids before they go trick or treating. These Halloween-themed builds can be made by trying out our new pizza builder interface in the Blaze app!

Scarecrow Spookies

This scarecrow pizza has natural & farm-y ingredients, including roasted corn, goat cheese cauli crust and more

Demon Daze

Bringing the HEAT with some spicy ingredients, such as spicy chorizo, banana peppers, jalapenos and Frank’s Red Hot

Trick Or Meat!

This is a meat-lovers dream pizza - with pepperoni, bacon and sausage, as well as keto crust

Witch's Brew

Potion-y type ingredients that feel natural and mystical - with red sauce dollop, black olives, mushrooms, pesto drizzle and more

Going Ghost!

This white pizza with cauli crust, white sauce, buttermilk ranch drizzle and more is a ghostly good time

Texas Chainsaw Classic-acre

A classic Texas-themed pizza featuring meatballs, BBQ sauce and a little spice with jalapenos

Known for its savory artisanal pizzas, customizable made-to-order menu and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer. Check out the Blaze app today and make your own festive pizza by selecting the BYO option and choosing ingredients.