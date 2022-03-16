Blaze Pizza Signs Deal to Grow Across Chattanooga

Blaze Pizza announced the signing of a new franchise agreement to expand the brand’s presence across Chattanooga, bringing three new units to southern Tennessee. The news comes at an exciting period of development fueled by an impressive year for the fast-growing pizza franchise. Throughout 2021, Blaze Pizza achieved significant nationwide growth with the opening of 14 new restaurants in key target markets including Texas, Florida, Nevada, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Georgia and California. The company’s investments in operational efficiencies coupled with ongoing roll-outs of innovative LTOs and best-in-class products translated to an 18% increase in same-store sales by year-end, as well as added 34 new restaurants to its growth pipeline as a result of strategic multi-unit development efforts.

“While 2021 was not without its challenges, Blaze Pizza’s momentum proved to be resilient as we celebrated the opening of new restaurants and signed multi-unit agreements to expand our brand across the country. Over the past year, Blaze has invested in a strong support system by enhancing operations and launching new digital innovations, and these efforts have continued to attract established franchisees looking to diversify their portfolios with a proven concept,” says Ed Yancey, vice president of franchise development for Blaze Pizza. “This latest deal signing will expand our footprint in the prime market of Chattanooga, and we look forward to supporting our newest franchisee as they introduce consumers throughout Tennessee to the one-of-a-kind Blaze experience.”

Multi-unit operator Robert Martino of Chattanooga Best Pizza, LLC kicks off Blaze Pizza’s 2022 development efforts with an agreement to develop three new units over the next several years throughout Chattanooga. Martino is slated to open his first restaurant by Fall 2022, alongside Tony Whaley, general manager of operations. Together the pair bring more than 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry.

“Real estate development veterans like myself are able to easily pinpoint companies that are doing things right, like Blaze Pizza. I was first introduced to the brand like most of us – as a customer and fan. The product Blaze offers is truly unmatched by anyone else in the business and when I was presented with the idea of franchising with the brand, I didn’t think twice about it,” adds Martino. “I have a deep understanding of the Chattanooga market and as a long-time fan of Blaze myself, I have no doubt that the community will fall in love with the brand’s premium, fresh ingredients and signature customizable menu offerings.”

Martino’s upcoming Blaze restaurants join a slew of developments in his pipeline, including The Gateway, anchored by CHI Memorial Stadium, which consists of over 110 acres in Chattanooga and East Ridge. The Gateway is one of the largest mixed-use developments in the town’s history and is set to include luxury townhomes, apartments, craft breweries, entertainment, offices, retailers and event spaces, and Martino’s Blaze Pizza restaurants.

Blaze Pizza is in the midst of aggressive expansion and is looking to add qualified franchisees to its growing brand. Franchise opportunities remain in markets across the U.S. including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Colorado, Virginia, and key regions throughout the Northeast.