Blaze Pizza, the nation’s leading fast-casual pizza concept, is firing up its ovens once again in Decatur with a grand re-opening celebration on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. The restaurant is now operated by DND PRO Investment, Inc., a partnership between childhood friends, entrepreneurs and longtime Blaze Pizza fans Dhruvesh Patel and Dhruv Patel. Both bring deep experience in franchise operations and local business ownership, having successfully run Tropical Smoothie Café locations and convenience store ventures across Georgia.

On September 16, the Blaze Pizza Decatur store will offer free pizza all day for in-store guests. Additionally, the first 50 guests in line will receive free pizza for a year (one/week). Located at 2131 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033, Blaze Pizza will continue to deliver its signature customizable, fast-fired pizzas crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients in just minutes. Guests can build their own pizzas with dozens of toppings or choose from Blaze’s curated menu of chef-driven creations.

“We chose Blaze Pizza because it offers a fresh, modern, and customizable approach to pizza that really fits today’s fast-casual dining trend,” said Dhruv Patel on behalf of the DND Group. “The brand’s focus on quality ingredients, speed, and community connection matches our vision of bringing exciting food experiences to Georgia. We’re thrilled to re-introduce Blaze to Decatur and can’t wait to welcome the community with Free Pizza Day.”

Grand Re-Opening Highlights

Free Pizza Day: All in-store guests enjoy a free pizza on September 16 from 11:00am – 10:00pm

All in-store guests enjoy a free pizza on September 16 from 11:00am – 10:00pm Swag & Specials: Guests during opening week will receive BOGO coupons for future visits

The partners plan to expand Blaze Pizza further across Georgia in the coming years.

Blaze Pizza Decatur will be open Sunday–Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday–Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.