Blaze Pizza, the nation’s leading fast-casual, build-your-own pizza brand, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Linden, New Jersey on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Located at 820 West Edgar Road, Legacy Square, Suite 820-A, the new restaurant brings bold flavors and a fast-fired experience to the heart of Union County.

To mark the grand opening, Blaze Pizza will host a Free Pizza Day at the new Linden restaurant on September 30. Every guest who visits the restaurant that day will receive a free 11’’ build-your-own or Signature Pizza, no purchase necessary (valid for in-store orders only; not available online or via third-party delivery, and crust upgrades are available for a minimal fee). Also, the first 50 guests in line will receive one free pizza per month for a year. Derek Armstead of Linden will be on hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. And, all guests can also play Blaze Plinko for a chance to win prizes, including Blaze Pizza merchandise and Free Pizza for a Year.

Additionally, as part of a community giveback initiative, 20 percent of sales on October 1 will be donated to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway.

Operated by GSP Group, a passionate team of entrepreneurs including Ashish Shah, Premanand Gupta, and Taral Patel, the Linden location is the second Blaze Pizza under their leadership. GSP Group is committed to introducing dynamic, community-focused concepts to the region, with a track record that includes Wingstop and Paris Baguette restaurants.

“We chose Blaze Pizza because it’s a brand that truly empowers the guest,” said Premanand Gupta, franchise owner and spokesperson for GSP Group. “The combination of speed, quality, and full personalization and the ability for guests to choose from a wide range of fresh toppings, sauces, and cheeses makes it a pizza experience unlike any other.”

The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. offering Blaze’s signature build-your-own pizza experience. Guests can choose from more than 40 fresh toppings, house-made doughs, and sauces, with pizzas cooked to perfection in just 180 seconds.

The new Linden location is part of GSP Group’s ongoing effort to grow in high-potential, community-centric neighborhoods, with plans underway to open additional locations in affluent areas across New Jersey.