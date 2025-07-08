Blaze Pizza, the nation’s leading fast-casual, build-your-own pizza brand, is officially fired up its ovens in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, with a brand-new location opening at 861 Double Bridge Rd., Unit B. Operated by local father-son team Stewart and Will Coates of Sliced by Coates LLC, this is the first of several Blaze Pizza locations planned for the region.

The restaurant will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., offering Blaze’s signature build-your-own pizza experience. Guests can choose from more than 40 fresh toppings, house-made doughs,and sauces, with pizzas cooked to perfection in just 180 seconds. The Boiling Springs location features indoor seating for 40 guests and a spacious 400-square-foot patio for outdoor dining.

Celebrate with Free Pizza and Prizes

To mark the grand opening, Blaze Pizza will host a Free Pizza Day at the new Boiling Springs restaurant on July 15, 2025. Every guest who visits the restaurant that day will receive a free build-your-own or Signature Pizza, no purchase necessary (valid for in-store orders only; not available online or via third-party delivery). Guests can also spin the Blaze Wheel of Fire for a chance to win prizes, including Free Pizza for a Year.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was 15 years old,” said Will Coates, franchisee and operating partner, who graduated from Lander University in 2023 with a degree in marketing and management. “I’ve always believed in the Blaze Pizza concept—fast, fresh, and personal—and I’m thrilled to bring that to Boiling Springs and the surrounding community.”

The Coates family brings extensive restaurant experience to the table. Stewart Coates, a veteran Zaxby’s licensee with two locations in South Carolina, says this venture is especially meaningful because it’s a family effort.

“It’s a family business at its core,” said Stewart Coates. “Rewarding, challenging, and now something we get to build together.”

Supporting the Community

As part of the grand opening, Sliced by Coates LLC will present a $10,000 donation to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

“My middle son is about to enter the military, and this is a cause that’s deeply personal for us,” said Stewart.

More to Come

The Boiling Springs location is the first of three Blaze Pizza restaurants planned by Sliced by Coates LLC, with future openings slated for the Greenville and Spartanburg areas in the coming year.