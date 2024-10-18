Blaze Pizza has announced the grand opening of its newest location on October 22, 2024. This latest Blaze Pizza, located at 413 S. Innovation Lane #120, in Meridian, Idaho, is owned and operated by a local family, the father-and-sons team of Denny, Chase and Drew Wagstaff.

To celebrate the grand opening day, the Wagstaffs will offer a free 11” build-your-own pizza to all in-store guests on Tuesday, October 22. In addition, all guests will have the chance to spin the Blaze Wheel of Fire for a chance to win swag, free menu items, or free pizza for a year.

“We chose Blaze Pizza for its unique blend of creativity and personalization, allowing every guest to craft their perfect pizza before it hits the oven. We also appreciate the emphasis Blaze places on using only the finest high-quality ingredients. In fact, Nederend Dairies & Farms, just 45 minutes from downtown Boise, supplies the fresh dairy used in Blaze’s signature cheese blend,” explains Drew Wagstaff.

The Wagstaffs currently own four additional Blaze Pizza locations across the Treasure Valley in Boise, Meridian, Eagle, and Nampa. This latest restaurant marks their second Blaze Pizza in Meridian, and they have plans to open additional stores in the future. Additionally, the Wagstaffs operate six Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grills in the Treasure Valley.

The new Blaze Pizza location in Meridian will operate Monday – Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

At Blaze, guests can customize their pizza with over 45 ingredients, including options like roasted garlic, artichokes, hand-torn basil, classic pepperoni, Italian sausage, and even a no-extra-cost plant-based chorizo. Blaze’s dedication to using high-quality ingredients ensures that every pizza is crafted to perfectly satisfy each guest’s unique cravings.