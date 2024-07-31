Blaze Pizza, the recognized leader in fast fire’d fast-casual artisanal pizza, has recently signed a deal to expand its international footprint. The agreement includes the opening of six locations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Signed with NAD Holding, this partnership marks a pivotal step in Blaze Pizza’s ambitious global expansion strategy.

NAD Holding, a dynamic force in the food and beverage, retail, and manufacturing industries, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of business operation. Under the leadership of CEO Nabeel Dabwan, NAD Holding made its mark in the region after acquiring the first Blaze location in Manama, Bahrain, in 2023. Dabwan’s passion for the brand’s unique concept, which offers customers an interactive and customizable dining experience, has driven this new phase of growth for Blaze.

“After discovering Blaze Pizza’s innovative approach and exceptional customer involvement, we were keen to pursue franchise opportunities,” said Dabwan. “Our longstanding relationship with Blaze’s CEO, Beto Guajardo, made this collaboration even more compelling. We have built a strong team in Bahrain and are eager to expand our operations to the UAE. Our goal is to deliver the finest ingredients and highest quality pizzas, offering unparalleled customization options to satisfy all preferences.”

The Blaze Pizza team in Bahrain has closely collaborated with their counterparts in the United States, achieving NRO Certification for the managers of Bahrain’s Blaze Pizza branches. This commitment to excellence and operational synergy ensures that each new location will uphold Blaze Pizza’s high standards. With a strategic focus on the UAE, Blaze Pizza aims to become one of the leading food chains in the region.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nabeel and his team to bring Blaze Pizza’s unique and interactive dining experience to more countries,” said Guajardo. “This agreement is a testament to our commitment to global growth and our dedication to delivering high-quality, customizable pizzas to more customers around the world. We look forward to a successful collaboration and to making Blaze Pizza a beloved brand in the Middle East.”

Since its inception in 2011, Blaze Pizza has revolutionized the dining experience with its customizable made-to-order menu, expanding its dynamic concept to more than 300 restaurants across 38 states and three countries. With a commitment to quality ingredients, Blaze Pizza offers savory, fast fire’d pizzas that cater to individual preferences while allowing guests to watch their pizzas cook to perfection in just 180 seconds. As Blaze Pizza remains a category leader amid rapid expansion, the brand is continuing to attract attention from established restaurant operators eager to capitalize on the artisanal pizza industry.