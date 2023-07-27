Blenderz Announces National Franchise Plan

Blenderz has announced its national franchise opportunity amidst the opening of its first modular container location in Mio, Michigan. With the success of Blenderz’s first Michigan location in Royal Oak, the franchise is set to open its second Michigan smoothie bar this summer in Mio as the brand now looks toward national growth with its new franchising launch. Responsible for Blenderz’s franchise rollout and growth, Next Brands, a family-owned strategic manager and growth accelerator of impactful food franchise brands, leading the inventive approach to spearhead rapid franchise expansion by using low-cost shipping containers to help quickly open a complete, fully operating restaurant locations and cutting development time by half.

Blenderz Smoothies & Bowls offers efficient, delicious, and healthy smoothies bowls served in a fresh-cut coconut, and snacks with antioxidants and protein-packed menu items such as the signature bowls, wraps, paninis, Kahuna smoothies and fresh pressed juices made from the freshest ingredients. With franchise opportunities available across the nation, and the Blenderz App currently in development, the brand provides potential owners with the opportunity to own and operate their own business with ease. The new cutting-edge modular location concept can help strategically grow the business at a faster rate, and franchisees can purchase their new locations for an all-in price of $200,000 and reduce the labor needed to only three to four employees. With the strategic design, the service time is reduced to 3½ to 5 minutes and helps with the processing time of preparing and keeping every ingredient fresh for guests.

“We are thrilled to announce the national franchise opportunity with Blenderz,” says Austin Capoferi, President of Next Brands. “With the upcoming Blenderz location in Michigan and the offering of our inventive modular locations, we know that the franchise opportunity will allow us to strategically grow into new markets effectively, and provide the innovative and fresh Blenderz products to guests across the nation.”

Next Brands has experienced restaurant leadership to enhance the brand’s operational efficiencies, optimize restaurant build-outs, and add more multi-channel experiences to connect with franchisees, customers and communities. Now launching opportunities for franchise expansion, the Blenderz brand will be expanding nationwide, while Next Brands continues to grow its multi-brand portfolio. To continue expanding its multi-brand presence across the U.S., Next Brands is actively seeking motivated franchise partners to ensure its company’s growth and success.