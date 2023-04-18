Blendid Expands into Athletic Club Industry

Blendid, a robotic food service solutions leader, announced its expansion into the athletic club industry. The Bay Club Company, which operates 22 active lifestyle clubs along the West Coast, will open Blendid kiosks at two of its California locations this spring.

“Our Bay Club community is dedicated to their health and wellness, and we strive to deliver innovative solutions to support the demands of their full, active lifestyles—all in one place,” says Marissa Lucas, Senior VP of Brand Marketing at The Bay Club. “We are designed with amenities that focus on four main quadrants—Fitness, Sports, Family, and Hospitality, and this partnership expands our ability to support our members within our hospitality and overall healthy dining offerings. We’re confident that our community will quickly embrace the addition of a fun and easy way to grab a customized, nutritious smoothie after a class, before they hit the courts, pool, or to fuel up the kiddos before summer camp at the Club.”

The first clubs to open Blendid robotic smoothie kiosks will be Bay Club San Francisco and Bay Club Redwood Shores. The new 8 by 8-foot kiosks will allow members, staff, and guests to enjoy delicious, freshly made smoothies customized to their distinct nutrition needs any time the club is open. By leveraging Blendid’s contactless food automation platform, foodOS, a patented machine learning, robotics, and artificial intelligence-enabled system, orders can be made directly at kiosk touch screens or through the Blendid App and scheduled for a pick-up time. The robot can make nine smoothies simultaneously and up to 45 custom blends in a single hour, so smoothies are typically ready in under three minutes.

“Our robotic kiosks give forward-thinking brands an innovative way to enhance their food service solutions and elevate their guest experiences. Bay Club is a known force in the affordable luxury, active-lifestyle community throughout the West Coast, and I am confident our first push into the athletic club market will be a success with such a prestigious partner,” says Vipin Jain, CEO and co-founder of Blendid. “We’ve proven our model in a variety of non-traditional, quick-serve locations around the country, and will be able to serve more health-conscious consumers’ demands for fresh, nutritious food options on the go by entering a new vertical and meeting them where they live, work and play.”

Blendid currently operates kiosk locations in a variety of non-traditional venue types including shopping centers, colleges and university campuses, travel centers, hospitals, and now active-lifestyle and athletic clubs. With the global health and fitness club market projected to top $125 billion by 2030, the strategic expansion opens an enormous new market for Blendid kiosks. More details on the first Bay Club Blendid kiosk locations and offerings will be made available once they open.