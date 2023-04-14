Blendid Opens Robotic Smoothie Kiosk in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Blendid, a robotic food service solutions leader, announced the opening of its first location in the Midwest, which will also be the first Blendid kiosk in a corporate office environment. Schneider National Inc., a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is opening a Blendid robotic smoothie kiosk in its Green Bay, Wisconsin headquarters.

“We consistently evaluate amenities we can offer to our associates and identified additional, healthy quick-serve food options as a priority," says Schneider Senior Director of Facilities Glenn Buntin. "We believe the Blendid kiosk will help meet this need in a unique way."

While the kiosk at Schneider marks a strategic move into the Midwest market for Blendid, it also serves as a launching point for its expansion into more office parks and corporate campuses.

Leveraging Blendid’s contactless food automation platform, foodOS, a patented machine learning, robotics, and artificial intelligence-enabled system, the sleek 8 by 8-foot kiosk will readily provide delicious, freshly made smoothies any time someone visits the Schneider HQ’s lobby. With more than 2,000 employees calling the Green Bay headquarters their homebase, Blendid will provide quick-serve, in-house food options that meet employees’ desire for quality, taste and nutritional value.

“Our robotic kiosks provide an innovative way to deliver exceptional food service amenities for employees and guests. Working with one of the largest transportation companies in the United States to bring a Blendid kiosk to their lobby has been a fantastic process, and we are thrilled to be able to deliver a kiosk that not only will serve delicious smoothies, but also complements their atmosphere by adhering to brand colors,” says Vipin Jain, CEO and co-founder of Blendid. “As we continue to prove our service model in non-traditional, quick-serve locations around the country, we are looking forward to employees across the United States enjoying our robot-curated delights in the years ahead.”

Blendid operates kiosk locations in a variety of non-traditional venue types including shopping centers, colleges and university campuses, travel centers, hospitals and now corporate campuses/office parks.

Customized orders can be made directly at kiosk touch screens or through the Blendid App and scheduled for a pick-up time. The robot can make nine smoothies simultaneously and up to 45 custom blends in a single hour – ensuring smoothie orders can typically be ready in under three minutes.