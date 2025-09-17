Quick-service restaurants Blowfish Poké Hawaiian Grill and L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, each independently owned by local entrepreneurs, are teaming up to open a new 1,740 square-foot location at Columbia Palace Plaza in the Columbia region of Howard County. Blowfish Poké owners Jennie and Steve Kwon, together with L&L Hawaiian Barbecue owner Michael Wu, have signed leases with Continental Realty Corporation (CRC) and plan to open within the shared space this fall in the Giant Food-anchored neighborhood shopping center.

“The combined space is where national meets local and this is an extremely special collaboration,” explained Michael Wu, who will soon operate three L&L Hawaiian Barbecue franchise locations in the Virginia and Maryland-area, amongst a national network that features more than 250 restaurants worldwide, including Japan. Jennie and Steve Kwon, the husband-and-wife team behind Blowfish Poké, own three locations in Howard County and Washington, D.C., following the opening of their first restaurant in Clarksville, Maryland in 2019. The couple resides in Howard County.

Blowfish Poké Hawaiian Grill specializes in signature poke bowls crafted with premium, sushi-grade, fish such as tuna, salmon, and yellowtail, freshly hand-cut every day. The seafood is marinated in house-made sauces that balance savory, tangy, and slightly sweet flavors to highlight its natural freshness. Guests can customize their bowls with a variety of bases including sushi rice, brown rice, or mixed greens then finish them with an assortment of vibrant toppings, including vegetables, avocado, cucumber, mango and toasted sesame.

The L&L Hawaiian Barbecue philosophy is to “transport each customer to the Hawaiian Islands with each bite” of its menu items, including barbecue chicken, BBQ beef and chicken bowls, BBQ cheeseburgers, BBQ mix plates, fried shrimp, seafood combo, SPAM musubi (grilled SPAM on rice wrapped in dried seaweed) as well as its own style of LoCo Moco. Founded in Hawaii in 1952, the brand has grown into a global franchise with more than 200 locations worldwide.

“The two restaurants complement each other extremely well with similar but distinct menu items and we believe that Howard County-area consumers will patronize both restaurants when looking for high-quality and grab-and-go lunch and dinner options,” explained Wu. “The Kwons understand the local market and are engaged in the community with fundraising events, and we intend to follow their lead, because we believe that supporting the community is important. The couple recommended Columbia Place Plaza because they live nearby and frequently visited one of the restaurants, and we followed their judgment.

“The Howard County market has demonstrated its interest in restaurants with ethnic cuisines, including Asian-inspired concepts, and we are ready to deliver new flavor profile menu items to the area,” Wu continued. “Nationally-based franchises focus primarily on furthering their recognized brand, but local ones such as Blowfish Poké understand the essence and unique aspects of their markets and tailor their operations to address their consumers. We also plan to hire local talent, as compared to other restaurants which import employees.”

This lease elevates Columbia Palace Plaza to 98.5% percent occupancy. Located at 8775 Centre Park Drive near MD Route 108, the nearly 90,000 square foot neighborhood shopping center includes almost 20 tenants offering a mix of sit-down and fast-casual restaurants, as well as personal and business services. Popeyes and Royal Farms occupy separate pad sites. The center benefits from a strong customer base, with more than 90,000 residents and nearly 35,000 households with an average income exceeding $125,000 within a three-mile radius of the center. In addition, approximately 25,000 vehicles pass the shopping center each day.

“The ownership groups behind Blowfish Poké Hawaiian Grill and L&L Hawaiian are both seasoned restaurateurs and we are confident in their ability to succeed,” said Kristina O’Keefe, Vice President of CRC’s Commercial Division. “Their entry into Columbia Palace Plaza enhances the center’s dining options, strengthens the overall tenant mix, and creates exciting new choices for the local community.”

