BLUbeem by Brink’s Digital Cash Payment Solution Joins Clover App Market

The Brink’s Company, a global leader in cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, announced the availability of its BLUbeem digital cash payment solution via Clover from Fiserv, a leading point-of-sale (POS) and business management system that enables small and mid-sized business (SMB) success.

With this new solution, merchants using Clover can easily access cash receipts through advance credit to their bank accounts the next day. Merchants are able to add this capability to manage in-store cash receipts and deposits by simply downloading the BLUbeem app from the Clover App Market. This is the first time that a solution for managing cash payments can be integrated directly into the Clover experience. With BLUbeem, merchants will have access to a single platform to process, reconcile and track cash receipts that is easier, safer, and more efficient than ever before.

“We’re thrilled to be launching BLUbeem for Clover, one of the world’s fastest-growing POS payment systems,” says Rohan Pal, Brink’s chief digital officer. “The combination of our digital cash payment technology and the Clover platform will enable merchants to significantly reduce time spent handling receipts, reduce losses, eliminate the risks associated with manual delivery of cash to the bank, and free up employees to focus on customer service and other important in-store tasks. On top of all these benefits, merchants receive bank credit and access to their funds within 24 hours.”

“The Brink’s brand is synonymous with trust and security, and the BLUbeem digital solution adds value for businesses using Clover by enabling them to streamline cash management via their existing Clover system,” adds Jeff Dickerson, senior vice president, Clover at Fiserv. “BLUbeem offers our clients an efficient way to manage POS cash payments as easily as other forms of payment as they customize the Clover system to meet their business needs.”

Clover is a complete business management system enabling businesses to maximize their operating efficiencies and grow, while allowing customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via mobile payment options such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay. As a point-of-sale platform for merchants, Clover processes over $200 billion in annualized payment volume.

The BLUbeem app is available in the Clover App Market and is expected to be added to additional POS platforms in the first half of 2022.