Bluefin International, a leading innovator in digital signage display solutions, announced the launch of its new Bluefin Ocean series, powered by Intel technology. This latest addition to the Flex-OS line provides clients with more options, and levels up the power and performance beneath the screen.

The Bluefin Ocean series provides deep learning inference, graphics, and media processing to deliver new levels of dynamic content for digital signage.

Versatility and Capability:

Operating Systems: IoT enhancements deliver critical capabilities like hardware virtualization, multi-OS support, and real-time computing. The Bluefin Ocean series’ multi-operating system is designed for Windows, Linux, or Chrome OS, all used by industry leading digital signage CMS companies.

AI applications: Bluefin Ocean screens are ready for the latest developments in AI driven applications, leveraging Intel technology for faster AI inference, accelerated deep learning and media transcoding.

Near Real-time Data: The Bluefin Ocean meets 3rd party software requirements for utilizing AI, analytics, and edge computing, so that businesses and advertisers have near-real-time access to rich customer-centric data, such as dwell times, heat maps, and POS integration.

Ultra-High Definition Signage: The Bluefin Ocean Series supports content across a wide band of codecs and formats, perfect for captivating audiences with stunning visuals in retail stores, museums, and control rooms at scale.

Interactive Displays: Bluefin displays can now support one touch-enabled 4K LCD alongside two standard 4K displays on Intel bringing next-generation performance to digital signage, POS systems, automation, and many other applications.

Scalable: Supported by powerful processing technology, the ability to deliver intelligent, immersive experiences on a large scale is defining a new level of customer experience and engagement.

Management and security: The expansion of digital signage into sensitive and secure environments poses new requirements. Bluefin’s technologies, powered by the Intel Processor N97 deliver amazing performance for immersive features and seamless collaboration all while supporting a trusted application environment. Bluefin Ocean systems integrate security technologies designed to harden and protect the entire device stack against a wide range of attacks.

Longevity: Bluefin is committed to manufacture high-quality dependable displays, leveraging processors with longer production lives, to ensure your investment delivers value for years to come.

“The Intel Processor N97 expands our Bluefin toolbox, making it possible for clients to work on a broader range of operating systems and deliver new levels of dynamic content. Solving digital signage complex applications with the perfect product fit is what Bluefin is all about,” states Frank Pisano, CEO at Bluefin. “As part of the Intel Partner Alliance, we are empowered to create truly immersive and interactive experiences, while maintaining exceptional energy efficiency and long-term value for our customers.”